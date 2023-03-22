Third arrest made in 2 Valdosta shootings that injured 3 teens

VALDOSTA Ga. (WALB) - A third arrest was made in connection to two related Valdosta shootings that injured three teenagers in February, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Trevion McGee, 18, turned him in connection to charges related to the two shootings.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

McGee turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail on Wednesday.

Two others were previously arrested in connection to the shootings. One shooting happened in the 400 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and the second happened in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road.

VPD officials said the investigation into the shootings is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

