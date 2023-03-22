Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards

Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of select Sunbeam heated blankets.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 43,000 queen-sized blankets made by Sunbeam as the items could overheat and create a fire or burn hazard.

Officials said there have been 13 reports of the blankets overheating with no injuries currently reported.

The blankets included in the recall were sold on Amazon and in small independent stores from September 2022 through January 2023 for $120.

According to the recall alert, the blankets have a model number of 32810027 with the Sunbeam logo and model number printed on the wash label.

The blankets were sold with detachable controllers in nine different colors from ivory to dark green.

The safety commission advised consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the blankets. Those affected by the recall can contact Star Elite regarding the refund process at 877-383-6399 or online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Idahosa was killed in Miami during Spring Break.
Family: Valdosta college student shot, killed in Miami during spring break
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of S. Cleveland Street.
Husband killed, wife injured in Albany deadly shooting
Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, is wanted for questioning in the shooting that happened in the 1500...
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Saturday morning shooting in Albany
Human remains found in 2020 in Tift County have been identified as Crystal Hendrix. Hendrix was...
‘I just have all the emotions’: South Ga. mother speaks out after remains identified as missing daughter

Latest News

Now, over 30 years later, The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is revisiting this cold...
Possible Albany connection in 1980s cold case of ‘Baby Jane Doe’
Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years...
Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away