Possible Albany connection in 1980s cold case of ‘Baby Jane Doe’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is revisiting a 1980s cold case file of a missing baby girl known as “Baby Jane Doe.” The child has a possible connection to Albany.

Now, GBI investigators tell WALB how that connection can possibly help identify the child.

It’s about a mile walk from the main street to the illegal dump site where Baby Jane Doe’s remains were found in Ware County. It was in this dump site where something significant to Albany was found next to the child’s remains.

Now, over 30 years later, The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is revisiting this cold case to hopefully learn the baby's identity. (WALB)

Baby Jane Doe’s remains were found on September 21st, 1988 inside a duffle bag, that was also inside of a suitcase that was inside of a television cabinet with concrete poured inside. Now, over 30 years later, the GBI is revisiting this cold case to hopefully learn the baby’s identity.

On that day in 1988, a timber worker was going through the woods and found an old television cabinet. When he looked inside, he realized there were human remains there.

“A child, approximately 3 years old is what was determined, was inside of a duffle bag, that was also inside of a suitcase that was inside of the TV cabinet and concrete has also been added in there.” GBI Special Agent Jason Seacrist said.

Seacrist says the GBI has done numerous searches since 1988 both where the remains were found, and the nearby area. Eventually, they expanded their search outside of Georgia.

“There were also searches done in multiple states to include South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Just multiple missing children that fit the general description. And, unfortunately, we were never able to identify her,” Seacrist said.

Seacrist says through the Department of Forensics Science, the GBI will continue to work with the Genealogy Tree to help identify this 3-year-old baby girl. (WALB)

Initial investigation shows Baby Jane Doe was dead for at least two to three months before she was found. But what is her possible connection to Albany?

“We do think that there’s an Albany connection,” Seacrist said. “Close to the TV cabinet where the remains were found was an Albany Herald (newspaper). And based on the conditions of the scene and everything, we believe it was associated with the TV cabinet.”

There is often a misconception about how law enforcement works in cold cases. Some believe that they are closed and never looked at again, but Seacrist says the GBI never actually closes a cold case.

“There is a process within our review of case files, where every three to six months, these cases are reviewed to be sure that we’re looking for new leads, we’re trying to identify and new information. Sometimes, that can be information that’s called in the sheriff’s office or any way we can get new leads.”

Within the last 10-20 years, forensics have changed and now there are new ways to receive evidence.

“What’s the new thing right now is genealogy and DNA work. We have been able for the last two years; our office has been working with a private DNA lab, consulting of course, with the GBI Department of Forensics Science.”

Seacrist says through forensics, the GBI will continue to work through her genealogy tree to help identify this three-year-old.

“I truly believe that somebody remembers a little girl and that little girl went away and most likely they were given a story that they went to live with a family member, or they went away to live a better life. And nobody ever saw or heard from this little girl ever again,” Seacrist said.

The GBI says someone out there may have the last piece of information that can identify this baby girl.

There is still a $5,000 reward. If you have any information that helps finally identify Baby Jane Doe, call (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.