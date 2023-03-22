Phoebe Putney hosts paver ceremony honoring citizens

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney is making sure citizens have a way to leave their mark in the community for a good cause.

The hospital held its paver dedication ceremony earlier today.

Proceeds from the paver program went towards Phoebe’s spiritual care service

This is an organization that aims to help patients and staff through its pastoral care program.

Callie Walker has a few bricks at Phoebe Putney for her three daughters who were born at the hospital.

She said it’s important for her and others to leave a footprint on the hospital’s campus.

“Not only for the people that are remembering loved ones but to honor ones that are in my case small and just born and have a future ahead of them,” Walker said. “And to know what Phoebe and the foundation mean to this community. I think is important so twenty-five years from now, they can come back and have an imprint on this wonderful organization.”

People can purchase pavers for a number of reasons.

Money collected goes to the hospital’s chaplaincy program.

“The great thing about this program is that you can have a paver in honor of anyone,” Chairperson for the Phoebe Foundation Board of Directors, Kari Middleton, said. “For instance, my mother, who died in Augusta, Georgia in 2020 has a paver here. And so that’s very comforting to me now that I live in the Albany community. Also today there were honorees for 25 years of service at Phoebe that will also have pavers.”

The community has supported the program in tremendous ways and was told the program has been in effect since 1992 accumulating over 2,900 pavers.

“Whether you’re here to visit a family member or here for some sort of treatment in one of the towers or if you’re just on your shift and you need a moment. It just is a beautiful place to come, to reflect and remember those that have passed and those that are still with us who deserved to be honored,” Middleton said.

Staff with the hospital’s chaplaincy program tell me hospital budgets are limited nationwide right now. But the overwhelming community support they get keeps them going.

The hospital has ten volunteer chaplains who come in every weekday and volunteer their time.

Chaplaincy care is 24/7.

“We’ll be walking down the hall and a staff member will stop us and have something that they’re going through and want to talk about. So our chaplaincy department, I believe, has encouraged not just our patients and our families, but our staff as well,” Interim Manager of Chaplains, Joey Holland, said.

One new initiative within the chaplain program is called ‘Tea for the Soul, ” where a cart will round on the floors with coffee and tea and employees will have the chance to talk to chaplains.

Holland says the support they attract is tremendous.

“We refer to the chaplaincy program as a ministry of presence,” he said. “And so a lot of times when a chaplain goes and we’re with a patient or with a family, sometimes just our presence, they’ll have someone they can talk with and feel comfortable. Someone they can trust as they’re going through one of the most difficult times and scary times they’ve been through.”

Middleton said the community’s relationship with the hospital makes the program successful.

“Every community has its struggles,” she said. “But I think that Albany is very, very good about being supportive of each other and our needs. And I think it really pulls people together. And it makes people want to come back.”

If you would like to get more involved in The Phoebe Foundation and other areas of the hospital, visit https://www.supportphoebe.org/phoebe-foundation.

