New long-term care facility coming to Cairo

Very soon, residents of Cairo will have an option for long-term care needs.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Before winter, residents of Cairo will have an option for long-term care. It is something that is not currently available in the area.

“We get multiple calls a day asking when we’re going to open up,” Crystal Wells, an administrator for Archbold Medical Center, said.

That answer is late summer/early fall. Veronica Washington worked in the medical field for five decades in Cairo. She said she’s been waiting for something like this, and is elated that it’s finally coming. The facility will make it so people won’t have to travel far for the care they need.

“We want to be treated where we live and stay where it is comfortable. It’s so important for people to visit you,” Wells said.

The facility will have 75 beds, 30 semi-private rooms, and 15 private rooms. It will also create at least 89 new jobs, according to Wells.

Crystal Wells says the facility will serve both community and economic needs.
Crystal Wells says the facility will serve both community and economic needs.(WALB)

Reverend Ron McCaskill is a retired preacher from the First United Methodist Church of Cairo. He’s been in Cairo for more than 30 years. He’s still active in the community and is ready for a facility that will offer different levels of service.

Archbold administrators say it won’t just be a nursing home.

“Our senior adult population is growing and its need. It’s a very needed service. It’s going to be very valuable,” Rev. McCaskill said.

The facility isn’t just a nursing home. It will provide therapy for people who may need 3 months, 6 months, or a year for therapy.

“The goal is to get our Grady County residents back home and provide the best care we can and meet the needs of our healthcare system,” Wells said.

There are 68 students enrolled in a class at Cairo High School to become CNAs (certified nursing assistants). Michelle Ausley is Cairo’s work-based learning chair. She says that it’s their most popular work-based learning program.

“It’s the hottest pathway we have. The jobs are demanding. The students are for sure going to have jobs wants to walk out the door,” Ausley said.

The high school students are well on their way. Students accumulate hours through being at Grady General Hospital.

“Any time that we invest in our local healthcare, it makes a huge impact for our community. It makes it an attractive place for people to live,” Wells said.

The facility needs CNAs to operate. They also have needs in housekeeping, dietary work, social work, secretarial, and engineering. This is along with more highly skilled healthcare services.

The city has provided similar services in its healthcare park. The new facility will expand to meet current demands, as well as upgrade its current abilities.

