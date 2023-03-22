More student housing coming soon to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - More off-campus student housing is what students at Valdosta State University say they need.

West Magnolia Street in Valdosta is welcoming new one-bedroom and two-bedroom student housing apartments. The apartment, which is only 1.5 miles away from VSU’s campus, is finished and ready for students to move in come August 1st.

“We wanted to create affordable, premium, luxury experiences for students right here in Valdosta, Georgia,” Jason Singh, property manager for Magnolia Reserve, said. “We noticed that there weren’t a lot of off-campus student housing in the area, and we wanted to provide an option for students to stay at.”

The one-bedroom options are $1,050, and the two bedrooms are $750 per bedroom. They haven’t got everything in just yet, but these apartments will come fully furnished with a washer and dryer, and all utilities included.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we had a huge open house. Over 70 people came, and we already had 15 applications come in,” Singh said. “To accommodate anybody from Blanton Commons, they are able to move in the day before to ease their move-in process.”

A couple of months ago, Blanton Commons issued lease non-renewal Letters to all of their residents effective July 31, 2023. Some college students say Magnolia Reserve is a little more expensive, but they’re coming right on time.

“I’m happy that they’re bringing more student housing. I will say though I wish they had more one-bedroom units that aren’t as expensive,” Nadea Jackson, a VSU student and Blanton Commons resident, said. “But I mean, I understand. Everything happens for a reason. I’m just hoping for the best. And hopefully can find somewhere to stay that is within my budget.”

Magnolia Reserve will have 24-hour security to ensure the safety of the students.

“Here at Magnolia Reserve, we are a gated community, with video surveillance cameras all around. We take safety seriously, and we want to ensure all of our residents are safe,” Singh said. “You don’t have keys, you don’t have fobs, we’re in 2023. We have smart locks at Magnolia Reserve.”

The new student housing complex will offer 40 one-bedroom units and 80 two-bedroom units. That’s 200 bedrooms for students, in close proximity to campus.

“We understand that students have a lot going on. They’re dealing with college, and we wanted to create an affordable space for them to live at,” Singh said. “You can apply or self-schedule a tour for whichever day and time suits you best.”

Students and Valdosta residents are expressing their excitement on social media.

“This was definitely needed to accommodate the high volume of students in need. And to compete with the housing offered by other schools,” Kristin Johnson, a VSU graduate, said.

