Man, woman charged after allegedly stealing police rifle from Sylvester

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been charged with stealing firearms in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Kenneth Kitchen and Shamya Haynes are charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property.

A rifle was stolen from a police car in Sylvester, and the other was stolen in Ware County, APD says.

Police say these charges stem from officers finding two stolen firearms in Kitchen’s possession.

Haynes was already in jail as she is a person of interest in the shooting death of Claudarius Caesar.

Kitchen was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

