Is the Lee County Medical Center project dead? Short answer: yes.

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The elusive Lee County Medical Center project has been taken off life support — for the time being, according to Lee County officials.

The deadline for financing and construction of the proposed new hospital was not extended, according to Greg Crowder, Lee County Development Authority chairman.

Crowder said the hospital project “officially died” on Dec. 15, 2022.

“Does this mean our hospital project is truly dead? The short answer is yes,” Crowder said. “However, there is a brief time in which we could ask for an appeal against the decision. Will this happen? I do not know at this time.”

Crowder said there is a need for the new medical center in Lee County.

“The Lee County Development Authority will continue our efforts to bring new business to our area. We have so much to offer our citizens: climate, recreation, and schools just to name a few,” Crowder said.

