Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Atlanta singer, Cait Martin nabs 4-chair turn on The Voice

32-year-old Cait Martin is a singer and voiceover artist from Atlanta.
Cait Martin
Cait Martin(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During the fifth round of blind auditions Monday night, all four coaches on Season 23 of “The Voice” turned their chairs around for an Atlanta native who blew them away singing Harry Styles’ popular hit son “As It Was”.

32-year-old Cait Martin is a singer and voiceover artist from Atlanta.

A news release sent to Atlanta News First Wednesday morning describes the powerful singer:

Cait has spent years performing and traveling as a theatrical vocalist on tours and cruise ships. In 2019, Cait got a call that her sister Jaimie collapsed at work from a pulmonary embolism. She rushed home to be by her side, but Jaimie died a few days later at the age of 32. Cait lost her lust for life and spent more than a year living at home with her parents and turned inward. Slowly, she came out of her sadness when she realized singing was her gift that brings joy to others. Cait is currently doing voiceover work and musicals and creates original music on the side. Cait had a four-chair turn during her audition.

In the end, Martin chose Team Kelly. Check out her audition, below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Human remains found in 2020 in Tift County have been identified as Crystal Hendrix. Hendrix was...
‘I just have all the emotions’: South Ga. mother speaks out after remains identified as missing daughter
Shawntal Byrd now has a permanent plate in her ankle along with four screws.
Dougherty High fight leaves school officer with broken ankle, officer speaks out
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break
The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville

Latest News

Photo of the nearly completed Archbold Medical Center. The project is set to be completed in...
New long-term care facility coming to Cairo
The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
On Tuesday, Phoebe hosted its annual Paver Dedication Ceremony. (Source: WALB)
Phoebe Putney hosts paver ceremony honoring citizens
This is a layout of what Magnolia Reserve will look like once it's finished.
More student housing coming soon to Valdosta
“The videos are like watching a horror movie:” Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare...
“The videos are like watching a horror movie:” Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken