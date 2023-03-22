Ask the Expert
ASU to celebrate 120 years on Founders’ Week

ASU celebrates 120 years.
ASU celebrates 120 years.(Albany State University)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) will be celebrating its upcoming Founders’ Week from March 25 until April 1.

Convocation is set for March 31 at 9 a.m. in the Billy C. Black Auditorium followed by the gravesite ceremony.

ASU Alumna Rutha Mae Harris, a graduate of the class of ‘70, will be the guest speaker for the convocation this year. Harris is an original Freedom Singer.

On April 1, the Blue and Gold Gala will be hosted at the Orene Hall Building on the lawn.

During the gala, there will be an announcement of programs and awards.

Cocktail hour is set for 5 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m.

The gala theme for this year will be influenced by southern chic clothing from Southwest Georgia.

The gala functions as an official affair that offers a chance to raise funding for scholarships to aid ASU students. The entire amount will be utilized for offering need- and merit-based scholarships.

For additional information call (229) 500-3286 or click here.

