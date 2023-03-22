Alzheimer’s awareness advocate: CMS not covering new medication could have fatal consequences

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you or a loved one are living with Alzheimer’s, you should be aware that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will not cover the cost of the newly approved FDA medication that will slow the progression of the disease.

$26,000 — that’s how much Kim Blackstock, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer and advocate, said this new medication will cost for those living with Alzheimer’s. With CMS not offering coverage for the medication, there could be fatal consequences for seniors across the nation.

“Who has that? Why should we put a price tag on someone holding on to their memories, being able to recognize their children, their grandchildren,” Blackstock said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said there are more than 6 million Americans who live with Alzheimer’s disease. Blackstock said the majority of the population will suffer because of the price of the medication.

“I think that this medication would give them more time. Right now, we’re seeing more people diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and those people are in their 40s, 50s and early 60s. It’s not just our seniors anymore,” Blackstock said.

Blackstock said this fight is so important because it is the first one against CMS for access to Alzheimer’s treatment.

