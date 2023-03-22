Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alzheimer’s awareness advocate: CMS not covering new medication could have fatal consequences

$26,000 — that’s how much Kim Blackstock, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, said this new medication will cost for those living with Alzheimer’s.
By Riley Armant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you or a loved one are living with Alzheimer’s, you should be aware that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will not cover the cost of the newly approved FDA medication that will slow the progression of the disease.

$26,000 — that’s how much Kim Blackstock, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer and advocate, said this new medication will cost for those living with Alzheimer’s. With CMS not offering coverage for the medication, there could be fatal consequences for seniors across the nation.

“Who has that? Why should we put a price tag on someone holding on to their memories, being able to recognize their children, their grandchildren,” Blackstock said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said there are more than 6 million Americans who live with Alzheimer’s disease. Blackstock said the majority of the population will suffer because of the price of the medication.

“I think that this medication would give them more time. Right now, we’re seeing more people diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and those people are in their 40s, 50s and early 60s. It’s not just our seniors anymore,” Blackstock said.

Blackstock said this fight is so important because it is the first one against CMS for access to Alzheimer’s treatment.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Human remains found in 2020 in Tift County have been identified as Crystal Hendrix. Hendrix was...
‘I just have all the emotions’: South Ga. mother speaks out after remains identified as missing daughter
Shawntal Byrd now has a permanent plate in her ankle along with four screws.
Dougherty High fight leaves school officer with broken ankle, officer speaks out
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break
The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville

Latest News

WALB
Alzheimer’s awareness advocate: CMS not covering new medication could have fatal consequences
WALB
New student housing option coming to Valdosta
With the ongoing driver shortage, inflation and other issues in the trucking industry, will...
Will trucking issues impact Georgia agriculture?
WALB
Spring is in Albany