Albany Kohl’s to get staple makeup store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A beloved makeup company is coming to the Albany Kohl’s soon.

Kohl’s will be getting a full-sized Sephora. According to Khol’s representatives, it is among 250 new Sephoras at Kohl’s shops that will open this year.

The Sephora at Kohl’s shop will feature a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that will mimic a stand-alone Sephora store. Customers shop from the “carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, fragrance brands and hair care,” Kohl’s representatives said.

The exact date of the shop opening is not known at this time.

