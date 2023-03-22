Ask the Expert
168-year-old bell stolen from historic Black church in Georgia

Waggoners Grove Baptist Church
Waggoners Grove Baptist Church
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bell has gone missing from a church in rural Georgia, and deputies are looking for the person responsible for the crime.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, someone removed the bell off display from Waggoners Grove Baptist Church between March 19 and March 21.

Waggoners Grove Baptist Church was established in 1855 in Madison County, Georgia.

If you have any information about the stolen bell please contact 706-795-6220 or email cguest@madisonco.us.

Waggoners Grove Baptist Church
Waggoners Grove Baptist Church

