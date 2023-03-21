Ask the Expert
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville

The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured in Thomasville after he says his girlfriend stabbed him, according to an incident report from the Thomasville Police Department.

The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man who said his girlfriend, Pearl Jones, stabbed him in his abdomen.

After seeing the injury, officers arrested Jones and charged her with aggravated assault.

She was then taken to the Thomas County Jail.

