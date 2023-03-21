Upper 80s by Friday, rain likely early Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following another frigid morning temperatures rebounded into the mid-upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. This kicks off a warming trend for the rest of the week. Tonight, lows drop to average upper 40s while highs also return to average upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Dry conditions prevail with a significant warm-up the rest of the week. Highs mid 80s Thursday then upper 80s on Friday. Mornings also follow the upward trend from the low to upper 50s to end the week.

The next weather maker pushes east late Friday into Saturday. Ahead of a cold front showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning. The activity ends quickly with temperatures only dropping a few degrees. Warm 80s hold through the weekend into next week.

Rain returns late Sunday into Monday.

