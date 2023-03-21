Murder conviction upheld for man charged in 2017 Decatur Co. shooting death

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia upheld the murder conviction for a man charged in connection to the shooting death of a Bainbridge newspaper employee.

Thaddas Nundra was convicted in 2019 on several serious charges, including murder, related to the shooting death of Herbert Moore on Oct. 25, 2017.

In his appeal, Moore argued the trial court made “four key errors, and he contends that the cumulative effect of those errors requires reversal.”

The Georgia Supreme Court found that the trial court did make two errors with admitting evidence of Nundra’s prior convictions and that the court admitted certain evidence of the “victim’s good character.”

“We conclude, however, that these errors were harmless, both individually and cumulatively,” the Georgia Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.

The Georgia Supreme Court also rejected the other claims in Nundra’s appeal.

COURT’S FULL OPINION: Read the Georgia Supreme Court’s full opinion here.

