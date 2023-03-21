Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Murder conviction upheld for man charged in 2017 Decatur Co. shooting death

File Photo: Thaddas Nundra was convicted in 2019 on several serious charges, including murder,...
File Photo: Thaddas Nundra was convicted in 2019 on several serious charges, including murder, related to the shooting death of Herbert Moore on Oct. 25, 2017.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia upheld the murder conviction for a man charged in connection to the shooting death of a Bainbridge newspaper employee.

Thaddas Nundra was convicted in 2019 on several serious charges, including murder, related to the shooting death of Herbert Moore on Oct. 25, 2017.

In his appeal, Moore argued the trial court made “four key errors, and he contends that the cumulative effect of those errors requires reversal.”

The Georgia Supreme Court found that the trial court did make two errors with admitting evidence of Nundra’s prior convictions and that the court admitted certain evidence of the “victim’s good character.”

“We conclude, however, that these errors were harmless, both individually and cumulatively,” the Georgia Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.

The Georgia Supreme Court also rejected the other claims in Nundra’s appeal.

COURT’S FULL OPINION: Read the Georgia Supreme Court’s full opinion here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Idahosa was killed in Miami during Spring Break.
Family: Valdosta college student shot, killed in Miami during spring break
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of S. Cleveland Street.
Husband killed, wife injured in Albany deadly shooting
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, is wanted for questioning in the shooting that happened in the 1500...
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Saturday morning shooting in Albany
Photo of the illegal drugs and items taken from the Cordele drug bust.
2 arrested after Cordele drug bust

Latest News

Yarmajesty Eatmon is wanted by the Dougherty County Police Department for aggravated assault...
DCPD searching for Albany man on assault, gun charges
Chief Persley addresses 2 weekend homicides in Albany
Chief Persley addresses 2 weekend homicides in Albany
Police say one married couple was driving to pick up a family member on Saturday night when two...
Chief Persley addresses 2 weekend homicides in Albany
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break