Lowndes Co. Schools responds to superintendent gas controversy allegations

The school system said an investigation was launched into the issue.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools has released a statement regarding the allegations surrounding Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson’s use of fuel depots.

The school system said an investigation was launched into the issue.

The school system said outside counsel was sought to investigate the allegations.

“As a result, outside counsel determined there was no credible evidence supporting the intentional misuse of school system fuel for personal use,” the school system said in a statement.

Haralson will reimburse $2,800 to the school system for “undocumented fuel use,” the school system said.

“Fuel has always been a reimbursable expense to school employees when conducting school business in their personal vehicles. The current superintendent authorized camera installation at the fuel depot,” the school system said.

The school system said it will continue Haralson as superintendent of Lowndes County Schools.

Here is the full statement from the school system:

