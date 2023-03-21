Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia Senate passes ban on most medical treatments for transgender youth

The Senate voted 31-21 on party lines, with Republicans mostly in favor and Democrats opposing the measure.
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Senate on Tuesday voted to ban most forms of gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

SB 140, which can be read here, would prevent doctors from prescribing hormone therapy or performing gender-affirming surgeries on transgender people under the age of 18.

The Senate voted 31-21 on party lines, with Republicans mostly in favor and Democrats opposing the measure.

FULL COVERAGE: GEORGIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Supporters say it will help prevent kids from making irreversible changes before adulthood. Opponents say it targets an already marginalized group and poses catastrophic mental health risks.

The bill will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office for final approval.

REALTED ARTICLES:

Another day of waiting for supporters and opponents of transgender care bill

Bill barring medical treatment of transgender minors in Georgia nears passage

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Idahosa was killed in Miami during Spring Break.
Family: Valdosta college student shot, killed in Miami during spring break
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of S. Cleveland Street.
Husband killed, wife injured in Albany deadly shooting
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, is wanted for questioning in the shooting that happened in the 1500...
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Saturday morning shooting in Albany
Photo of the illegal drugs and items taken from the Cordele drug bust.
2 arrested after Cordele drug bust

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem says that the United States should not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia...
Noem, SD Congressional Delegation at odds over Ukraine war
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The active shooter training would require schools to conduct an intruder alert drill every year...
Ga. school active shooter training bill passes, Kemp expected to sign into law
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
(Source: WALB)
School alert system bill advances in Georgia state legislature