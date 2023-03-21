Georgia Senate passes ban on most medical treatments for transgender youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Senate on Tuesday voted to ban most forms of gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

SB 140, which can be read here, would prevent doctors from prescribing hormone therapy or performing gender-affirming surgeries on transgender people under the age of 18.

The Senate voted 31-21 on party lines, with Republicans mostly in favor and Democrats opposing the measure.

Supporters say it will help prevent kids from making irreversible changes before adulthood. Opponents say it targets an already marginalized group and poses catastrophic mental health risks.

The bill will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office for final approval.

