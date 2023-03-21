DCPD searching for Albany man on assault, gun charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) Detective Division is searching for an Albany man on aggravated assault and other gun charges.

According to police, Yarmajesty Eatmon, 19, is wanted for a Dec. 19, 2022 incident at the Home Run Convenience Store on Philema Road.

Eatmon is described as 5′9 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. His last known residence is on Vick Street in Albany, according to DCPD.

Anyone with information on Eatmon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, the Dougherty Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-2166 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. All reports are anonymous.

