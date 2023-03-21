Chief Persley addresses 2 weekend homicides in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends are in mourning after two deadly Albany shootings on Saturday.

Claudarius Ceasar, 18, was found shot to death on Whiting Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to police.

APD officials said Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning.

At a news conference on Monday, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said they are still looking for Jackson.

Police said on Saturday night, a newly married couple was driving to pick up a family member when two men opened fire on their car on South Cleveland Street. Both were shot in the head. Police believe the shooters thought they were someone else.

Courtney Penn, one of the victims, is recovering at home, according to her family. Her husband, Antwan Penn, died in the shooting.

“As a mother, knowing that I would never see my child again, or hear him laughing, or going get my coffee in the morning before he goes to work,” Phyliss Penn Kittles, Antwan Penn’s mother, said. “They didn’t only take my son away from me. They took him away from his kids, his wife, his aunts and uncles and especially his brothers.”

Chief Persley said there’s a love of violence among young people that is plaguing the area.

“There’s an element in our community who feel the laws don’t apply to them,” said Persley. “The rules don’t matter. Turn these folks in. Stop hiding them. Stop upholding them in their wrongdoing. And to those in the community living in areas who are afraid, reach out to us. Reach out to someone within the law enforcement arena. Just point us in the right direction so we can get these people.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100, or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.