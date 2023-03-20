Warming trend into Spring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter’s holding on as we say hello Spring! Monday morning lows dropped into the 20s and with plenty of sunshine highs only reached mid-upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight, some passing clouds early however not as cold as lows drop into the 30s for a frosty Tuesday morning.

The first week of the new season warms daily with highs topping upper 70s to upper 80s and lows upper 40s to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday.

Dry conditions hold until early Saturday as showers and thunderstorms return to kick off the weekend. Rain starts early and gradually ends through the afternoon. Much nicer with full sunshine returns and pleasantly warm low 80s on Sunday. Behind the system temperatures drop only a few degrees as highs hold in the low 80s while lows drop from the mid 60s to mid 50s then back to low 60s Saturday through Monday.

