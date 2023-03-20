Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Kenya Jackson has been missing since March 18. Currently, she is not believed to be in danger and no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement.

She stands 5′10 and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315 or (229) 225-4151.

