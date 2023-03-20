Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Kenya Jackson has been missing since March 18. Currently, she is not believed to be in danger...
Kenya Jackson has been missing since March 18. Currently, she is not believed to be in danger and no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Kenya Jackson has been missing since March 18. Currently, she is not believed to be in danger and no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement.

She stands 5′10 and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315 or (229) 225-4151.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Idahosa was killed in Miami during Spring Break.
Family: Valdosta college student shot, killed in Miami during spring break
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of S. Cleveland Street.
Husband killed, wife injured in Albany deadly shooting
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot, killed in Albany homicide
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Windows blew in on a building on the corner of North Isabella Street and East Front Street.
Storms damage cars, buildings in Sylvester

Latest News

Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break
Photo of Chehaw Park.
Albany’s Chehaw Park looks to make upgrades to boost tourism
Dougherty County Commissioners are working to clean up some of the dilapidated properties...
Dougherty Co. working to clean up dilapidated properties
WALB
Dougherty Co. working to clean up dilapidated properties