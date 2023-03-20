South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WALB) - A South Georgia student is one of two students killed over the weekend in Miami during spring break.

21-year-old Jordan Idahosa, a South Georgia State College student in Valdosta, was shot and killed Friday night on Ocean Drive.

On Friday at around 10:41 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunshots near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. When they arrived, they saw two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and one, Jordan Idahosa was pronounced dead.

One friend who was visiting Miami with Jordan for spring break described to WALB what happened.

“My friend had called me to see where I was at, and I turned around for like 10 seconds. After that, all you heard was gunshots. I really didn’t know who it was. I couldn’t see anything,” Javon Johnson, a close friend to Jordan, said.

This was an isolated incident, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. They say they were able to recover four firearms from the scene, and they do have one person in custody who is fully cooperating.

“Jordan was a special guy. He went from being homeschooled to being a scholar. There’s millions and millions of memories of me and Jordan. We grew up three years apart, and we practically did everything together. He’s like my twin brother,” Sammy Idahosa, Jordan’s brother, said.

Miami Beach Police issued a State of Emergency after a second deadly shooting happened on Sunday. But today his family and friends are stunned, with disbelief.

“Jordan was the first Idahosa to depart from us. It doesn’t feel real. I just want people to know my brother was a soldier. My brother was a warrior and still is in spirit,” Sammy Idahosa said.

Jordan was a South Georgia State College student, taking an entry-level class on the Valdosta State campus. Neither school was willing to make a statement about Jordan’s death at this time.

