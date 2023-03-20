Man wanted for questioning in deadly Saturday morning shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently looking for a wan wanted for questioning in one of two deadly but separate Saturday shootings in Albany.

Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, is wanted for questioning in the shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Whiting Drive, according to APD.

Jackson stands 6′ tall and weighs around 136 pounds.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.