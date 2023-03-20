Ask the Expert
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - Human remains found in Tift County in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman reported missing in 2013, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The remains have been identified as Crystal Hendrix, 27.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega in August 2020.

Now that Crystal Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation,” the GBI said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Regional Office at (229) 777-2080.

