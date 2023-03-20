Former Worth Co. EMA director dies at 58

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A well-respected and experienced part of the Worth County EMA and fire rescue team has passed away.

Thomas Wade Whittington, 58, died on Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to the Worth County Fire Recuse and EMA.

He first started his work in Worth County as a volunteer firefighter in the late 1990s. He then worked his way to EMA director where he worked for 12 years and 15 years as fire rescue battalion chief until his retirement.

Photo of Thomas Whittington, right, receiving his 25 years of service plaque. (Source: Worth County Fire Rescue/EMA)

In January, he received a plaque for his 25 years of service to the county.

Whittington is survived by his wife, Rhonda, son, Matthew, and many family members.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Worth County Fire Headquarters, 203 East Willingham Street in Sylvester.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Best Friends Humane Society of Worth County.

