Douglas police K-9 to get new protective vest

Taco, a K9 with the Douglas Police Department, will soon get a new protective vest.
Taco, a K9 with the Douglas Police Department, will soon get a new protective vest.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas Police Department K-9 is set to get some better protection thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.

Taco, a K-9 with the police department, will get a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest will be embroidered with “In Memory of Daisy.”

The vest will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

