Douglas police K-9 to get new protective vest

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas Police Department K-9 is set to get some better protection thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.

Taco, a K-9 with the police department, will get a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest will be embroidered with “In Memory of Daisy.”

The vest will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.