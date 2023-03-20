Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cook Co. Fire Department looking for information in arson case

No one was occupying the residence at the time of the fire.
No one was occupying the residence at the time of the fire.(Source: Cook County Fire Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an unoccupied rental property in Cook County on Sunday around 1 p.m.

No one was occupying the residence at the time. Crews from across the county were dispatched to the residence and the fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Officials said the fire was determined to be arson.

The State Fire Marshals’ office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible. An up to $10,000 reward is being offered.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alesha Williams, former Sumter Co. Sheriff's employee who is now charged with multiple...
Former Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on multiple charges
Westover High School received several prestigious awards from the the Georgia Department of...
Dougherty Co. Schools issues statement on Westover High fight
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot, killed in Albany homicide
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional
There are currently no suspects in this case.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Albany homicide

Latest News

WALB
Over 500 books donated to Turner County students
WALB
Local farm sees 150% growth as citrus industry continues to expand
JoNina Farms is a family grove in Ochlocknee, Georgia.
Local farm sees 150% growth as citrus industry continues to expand
Ashley Miller takes a selfie with 1st grade students at Turner County Elementary.
Over 500 books donated to Turner County students