Cook Co. Fire Department looking for information in arson case

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an unoccupied rental property in Cook County on Sunday around 1 p.m.

No one was occupying the residence at the time. Crews from across the county were dispatched to the residence and the fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Officials said the fire was determined to be arson.

The State Fire Marshals’ office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible. An up to $10,000 reward is being offered.

