Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valdosta State University organization is mourning the recent death of when of its members.
VSU organization mourning loss of student
There are currently no suspects in this case.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Albany homicide
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot, killed in Albany homicide
Windows blew in on a building on the corner of North Isabella Street and East Front Street.
Storms damage cars, buildings in Sylvester

Latest News

FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright talks to his attorney Joseph Kimok during day six of jury...
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy
Taco, a K9 with the Douglas Police Department, will soon get a new protective vest.
Douglas police K-9 to get new protective vest
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023