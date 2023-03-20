APD searching for firearm theft suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a theft suspect.

According to police, Scotty Tyler, Jr., 19, is wanted on felony theft by taking - firearm warrants. APD officials said he reportedly stole a firearm on the 700 block of W. Society Avenue.

Tyler is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in Central Albany. He is 5′2 and weighs 101 pounds.

Anyone with information on this incident should call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.