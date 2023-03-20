Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old Rome girl, father charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Amber Alert that was issued Monday morning for a 2-year-old Rome girl who was taken by her non-custodial father has been canceled.

Authorities told Atlanta News First that just before 1:00 p.m. Jackie Blaine Tucker surrendered himself to police at a location near Sam Harris Road in Rome.

“The suspect was tracked via his cell phone and multiple agencies surrounded the area. A captain with the Rome Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team was able to make contact with the suspect who agreed to surrender himself and to turn the child over to officers,” a news release stated.

Tucker is being charged with kidnapping, cruelty to a child, obstruction of a 911 call and battery under the Family Violence Act.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl from Rome.

Officials issued a Levi’s Call for missing and abducted children, for 2 year-old Remington Poe Monday morning.

According to the GBI, Remington was last seen at around 10:00 a.m. on Fountain Square in Rome with her father Jackie Blaine Tucker. Officials said Tucker took the 2-year-old without the permission of the child’s mother.

“Tucker is the father of the child but had no legal authority to take custody of the child,” police said.

The missing girl and her father are traveling in a white 2015 Kia Optima, Georgia tag CSR7036.

Remington was last seen wearing a jacket and black pants.

Authorities said the direction of travel is towards Gordon County. Remington is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please call 911 or Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.