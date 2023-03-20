Albany’s Chehaw Park looks to make upgrades to boost tourism

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park could be seeing some upgrades in the near future.

The plan to update Chehaw Park has been in the works for quite some time. Their main objective is to attract new business.

On Monday, Dougherty County commissioners were given updates on the progress that has been made toward the project, including some new additions they hope to add.

“Improvements in the front of the park would include expanding the play park, expanding the water park in the front, expanding the campground,” Tommy Gregors, executive director for the Artesian Alliance, said. “And its availability, because we have a lot of visitors come from out of the area that stay at Chehaw’s campground. The zip line, we’ve looked into that. Again, something new that will bring new people out is our main thing.”

Increasing attendance also means more revenue.

“We have about 150,000 people a year that we see across all three attractions,” Gregors said. “And those are primarily area visitors. We need to add facilities that will bring people further out. From three hours away to Albany. And hopefully, they will spend the night, spend money in our restaurants, spend money at our gas stations and visit our facilities.”

Funding for the project would come from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) dollars.

“There is about $450,000 of support in SPLOST eight that will help capital improvements in Chehaw Park to enhance its attractiveness to residents in Dougherty County and southwest Georgia,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “As well as those who come from other places outside of our community to enjoy that recreational facility.”

