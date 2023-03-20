Ask the Expert
2 arrested after Cordele drug bust

Photo of the illegal drugs and items taken from the Cordele drug bust.
Photo of the illegal drugs and items taken from the Cordele drug bust.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people from Cordele have been arrested after a three-month-long drug trafficking investigation, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they have been investigating illegal drug distribution at a home in Cordele. An anonymous tip helped the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the arrests.

In addition to narcotics, authorities say illegal firearms were also found during the search warrant of a home in the 800 block of 27th Avenue West.

Kelcy Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including:

  • One count of trafficking fentanyl
  • One count of trafficking methamphetamine
  • One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute
  • Two counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon
  • Six counts of drug transaction within 1000 feet of a school

Lakeetra Hardrick, 43, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including:

  • One count of trafficking fentanyl
  • One count of trafficking methamphetamine
  • One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of MDMA with Intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • One count of firearm possession during the commission of a crime
  • Six counts of drug transaction within 1000 feet of a school

Authorities say that more charges are pending in this investigation.

