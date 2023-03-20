2 arrested after Cordele drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people from Cordele have been arrested after a three-month-long drug trafficking investigation, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they have been investigating illegal drug distribution at a home in Cordele. An anonymous tip helped the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the arrests.

In addition to narcotics, authorities say illegal firearms were also found during the search warrant of a home in the 800 block of 27th Avenue West.

Kelcy Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including:

One count of trafficking fentanyl

One count of trafficking methamphetamine

One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

One count of possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

One count of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute

One count of possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute

Two counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon

Six counts of drug transaction within 1000 feet of a school

Lakeetra Hardrick, 43, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including:

One count of trafficking fentanyl

One count of trafficking methamphetamine

One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

One count of possession of MDMA with Intent to distribute

One count of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute

One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

One count of firearm possession during the commission of a crime

Six counts of drug transaction within 1000 feet of a school

Authorities say that more charges are pending in this investigation.

