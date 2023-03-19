VSU student shot, killed during Spring Break in Miami

MIAMI, Fl. (WALB) - A Valdosta State University (VSU) student was shot and killed in a shooting at Miami Beach while on spring break.

On Sunday, VSU’s Collegiate Men student group posted a statement to Instagram regarding Jordan Idahosa’s death.

“We do not have any specifics regarding his passing, but please keep his friends and family in your prayers,” the post said.

WALB has contacted Miami Beach Police Department for more information.

