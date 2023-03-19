Ask the Expert
VSU student shot, killed during Spring Break in Miami

Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while on spring break at Miami Beach.
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while on spring break at Miami Beach.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI, Fl. (WALB) - A Valdosta State University (VSU) student was shot and killed in a shooting at Miami Beach while on spring break.

On Sunday, VSU’s Collegiate Men student group posted a statement to Instagram regarding Jordan Idahosa’s death.

“We do not have any specifics regarding his passing, but please keep his friends and family in your prayers,” the post said.

WALB has contacted Miami Beach Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

