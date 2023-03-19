Partnership with family of Nigel Brown gifts free happy meals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Nigel Brown is partnering with a national movement to spread awareness about the effects of gun violence on children. The 9-year-old was shot and killed in his sleep nearly two years ago during a drive-by shooting in Albany. Nigel’s story is now reaching national audiences.

Team Nigel in Albany and Team Mekhi in Chicago are partnering up to spread awareness of gun violence that takes the lives of young people in America. They partnered with Mcdonald’s and gave away free happy meals to kids on Sunday. Team Mekhi will spread Nigel’s name in Chicago in July for his birthday.

Even though Sunday was about happy meals, Yolander Brown, Nigel’s mom, still feels the pain of her son’s death.

“Nobody deserves this. Especially an innocent child at home in bed in their sleep,” Jon Segroves, a lieutenant with the Albany Police Department (APD), said.

Sunday’s event was also in honor of another boy who was shot and killed, Mekhi James. James was killed inside a barber shop in Chicago when he was 3-years-old. James had a happy meal waiting for him in a microwave, but he never made it back. Tuesday would be his 6th birthday.

“He would be so excited to get a happy meal. He loved the chicken nuggets so he would love to have a happy meal with chicken nuggets,” Yolander said.

De’Marcus Conic, a father in Albany, learned about Nigel on Sunday.

“Hopefully next year I get to bring the kids again. Hopefully the tradition continues,” Conic said.

Sheneka Moore came with her kids to support the families.

“As a mother it was a shock to me. I think it’s a great movement that they’re doing,” Moore said.

Yolander wants to continue spreading Nigel’s name so she can get a resolution passed to protect other boys and girls. Kids were given a coloring book with pictures of Nigel, Mekhi, and other young gun violence victims.

“We’re giving them a background. Babies, your age, your classmates and others can be victims of gun violence,” Yolander said.

Segroves says investigators will continue to follow leads in Nigel’s death. In the meantime, it’s important to keep telling Nigel’s story.

“We’re out here to support this family. We’re doing everything we can to bring this to a resolution. We’re asking the public to be just as involved as we are,” Seagroves said.

If you have information about Nigel’s death, you are asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

