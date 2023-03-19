Ask the Expert
Over 500 books donated to Turner County students

Ashley Miller takes a selfie with 1st grade students at Turner County Elementary.
Ashley Miller takes a selfie with 1st grade students at Turner County Elementary.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - More than 500 elementary school students recently were gifted books. It’s all a part of Turner County’s initiative to promote literacy.

In Turner County, 34% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading according to USNews.com.

The Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Cub, and the Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce teamed up for the project.

Ashley Miller, the executive director at Turner County’s Chamber of Commerce says it’s something they continue to do every year.

“I know it doesn’t seem like a lot, but for kids who have never had their own book before, they get really excited. We go in there and read a book to them and they can have it, take it home, and they get so excited,” Miller said.

Books were donated to students from kindergarten to the 5th grade. This is the 5th year the students have gotten the books. Older students are starting to build up a library of their own.

