Organization mourning loss of VSU student

MIAMI, Fla. (WALB) - A Valdosta State University organization is mourning the recent death of one of its members.

On Sunday, VSU’s Collegiate Men student group posted a statement to Instagram regarding Jordan Idahosa’s death.

“We do not have any specifics regarding his passing, but please keep his friends and family in your prayers,” the post said.

A video is circulating online, claiming to show Idahosa’s death in Miami but WALB News 10 has not been able to verify the contents of the video.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department to learn more.

