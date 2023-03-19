Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Local farm sees 150% growth as citrus industry continues to expand

JoNina Farms is a family grove in Ochlocknee, Georgia.
JoNina Farms is a family grove in Ochlocknee, Georgia.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia may not be known for citrus, but the citrus industry continues to expand in the Peach State.

Lindy Savelle saw a 150% growth year over year at her family grove, JoNina Farms.

“It was crazy and crazier than last year. It’s really hard to believe that this industry going like this,” Savelle said.

Savelle is the current president of the Georgia Citrus Association. Savelle says the industry keeps growing and there’s a lot of potential for even more growth in South Georgia.

“More people are interested in growing their own food. Citrus is that one thing that the family can do together and it doesn’t require a whole lot of equipment,” Savelle said.

Savelle met people who drove hours to buy their citrus trees on Saturday. One family came from north of Atlanta. She plans to step down from her president role within the next few years to bring in the next generation of citrus leaders. Her next initiative is to get more than satsuma trees growing in the state.

“We want them to plant other varieties. We don’t to be known as one commodity. We need to have variety citrus-wise,” Savelle said.

Satsuma trees have about a 60-day window in their harvest. She wants to see grapefruits and other varieties of oranges grown.

Savelle believes there is room for home growers as well as commercial in the state. The idea of a family farm is going to be her initiative for this upcoming year.

Savelle was recently appointed to the Georgia Farm Service Agency Committee. She will represent the citrus industry there.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines the role as “responsible for the oversight of farm operations, resolving family delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alesha Williams, former Sumter Co. Sheriff's employee who is now charged with multiple...
Former Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on multiple charges
Westover High School received several prestigious awards from the the Georgia Department of...
Dougherty Co. Schools issues statement on Westover High fight
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot, killed in Albany homicide
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional
Currently, there is only one storm report of a roof blown off in Sylvester.
House roof blown off in Sylvester during Friday’s storms

Latest News

Ashley Miller takes a selfie with 1st grade students at Turner County Elementary.
Over 500 books donated to Turner County students
Yolander Brown is still looking for answers for her son's death in August 2021.
Partnership with family of Nigel Brown gifts free happy meals
A Valdosta State University organization is mourning the recent death of when of its members.
Organization mourning loss of VSU student
WALB
Partnership with family of Nigel Brown gifts free happy meals