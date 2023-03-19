First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Surface high pressure has been building into southwest Georgia, but an upper-level trough pushed into the region to bring in the cloud cover this evening. However, it looks like cloud cover will be gone by later tonight and this will aid in the development of colder lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures this low will lead to freezing conditions, so this is why a Freeze Warning has been issued ahead of these temperatures. The warning is set to expire as late as 11 am.

Freeze Warning as late as 11 AM on Monday 03/20/23. (WALB)

After we get through the chilly start on Monday, temperatures will start to warm up a little on Monday afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 50s along with some low 60s by the afternoon. Moving into the overnight hours we will continue to hold on to those 30°F temperatures and so patchy frost could be a possible concern for our Tuesday morning. Monday is also the official start of the Spring Equinox at 5:24 PM! Happy Spring SWGA.

The Start of the Spring Equinox occurs on Monday! Happy Spring! (WALB)

Despite us starting the official season off cooler than average, we will warm up quickly past it this week. High pressure will keep dry conditions in the forecast for most of the week along with pushing temperatures above normal. Tuesday looks to be the start of that warmer weather because temperatures begin to climb toward the upper 60s and low 70s. The mid-70s by Wednesday and then the mid-80s by Thursday. Rain will return to the forecast on Saturday. This will occur along a new frontal system in the area, but it looks like the warmer conditions will remain despite its passage. Highs will remain in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday of next week.

Chance for rain returns on Saturday for SWGA (WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.