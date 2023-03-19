1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide on the 1100 block of S. Cleaveland Avenue.

According to police, a 34-year-old male and a 31-year-old female were shot. The man succumbed to his injuries and the female is in critical condition. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

