1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Albany homicide

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide on the 1100 block of S. Cleaveland Avenue.

According to police, a 34-year-old male and a 31-year-old female were shot. The man succumbed to his injuries and the female is in critical condition. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

