Weekend clouds and colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with areas of light rain and warm 70s Friday afternoon. A squall line moves across SGA with strong to severe storms through the evening. There’s a Marginal-Slight Risk for threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Storms weaken however a few showers linger through Saturday. Stubborn clouds hold as colder air surges in dropping temperatures about 20° with highs only in the 50s Saturday. We’re back to winter for a chilly weekend.

Gradual clearing late Saturday comes as very dry air filters into SGA. Sunny and colder Sunday lows upper 30s and highs mid-upper 50s.

Spring arrives on chilly note Monday. Lows mid 30s and despite lots of sunshine highs only reach low 60s. The first week of Spring mostly dry with a warming trend. Rain returns Friday with highs rising into the 80s and lows near 60.

