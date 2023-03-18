Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say

Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for violating rules and general orders. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for department violations.

WSMV reports that Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14.

According to a department spokesman, Riley was let go for cause and for the good of service.

Authorities said an internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, including accepting money from a person while assisting them on a call.

The department did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks by July
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional
Westover High School received several prestigious awards from the the Georgia Department of...
Dougherty Co. Schools issues statement on Westover High fight
What is the state of banks nationally? WALB sat down with a professor from UGA to learn more....
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights
Photo of Alesha Williams, former Sumter Co. Sheriff's employee who is now charged with multiple...
Former Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on multiple charges

Latest News

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
US Open ‘very hopeful’ unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Brackets in tatters as 2nd round begins
A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting