Storms damage cars, buildings in Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Some tenants in Sylvester have been displaced after Friday’s storms damaged buildings downtown.

Isaac Jackson, a city councilman and business owner, was downtown Friday night. The city had a sip and stroll event, as well as a talent show. Expected storms cause them to move the event inside.

“When the rain got here it was sideways. The wind was blowing,” Jackson said.

The city was under a severe thunderstorm warning starting at 7:30 p.m. The storms arrived shortly after 8 p.m.

Jackson said multiple cars were damaged from a roof blowing off onto Main Street. Windows were blown in on the corner of North Isabella Street and East Front Street. That damage was unrelated to the roof coming off the downtown building.

“When we went across the street we saw it was one of the buildings. We weren’t sure if it was a City Hall or not,” Jackson said.

Video captured by a WALB viewer shows crews working to clean up damage Friday night.

A resident of Sylvester tells me they saw the tenants of the building move their belongings out Friday night.

I reached out to the EMA Director in Worth County. I’m waiting to learn more about the extent of the damages.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.