ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Whiting Avenue.

According to police, one man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 439-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.