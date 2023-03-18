Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

House roof blown off in Sylvester during Friday’s storms

Currently, there is only one storm report of a roof blown off in Sylvester.
Currently, there is only one storm report of a roof blown off in Sylvester.(MGN)
By Yolanda Amadeo and WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Friday evening, a squall line of strong to severe storms moved east across Southwest Georgia with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds.

Currently, there is only one storm report of a roof blown off in Sylvester.

Rainfall in Albany will see around 1.52 inches of rain with wind gusts of 25 mph this Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the state of banks nationally? WALB sat down with a professor from UGA to learn more....
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks by July
The suspected driver of the vehicle, Khalil Amarion Pugh, was charged with first degree...
1 killed, 1 charged after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend clouds and colder
Weekend clouds and colder
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday March 17
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather