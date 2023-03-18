House roof blown off in Sylvester during Friday’s storms

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Friday evening, a squall line of strong to severe storms moved east across Southwest Georgia with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds.

Currently, there is only one storm report of a roof blown off in Sylvester.

Rainfall in Albany will see around 1.52 inches of rain with wind gusts of 25 mph this Friday evening.

