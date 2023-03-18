First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
The chance for freezing temperatures is back for SWGA for the First Day of Spring.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few showers will remain through the evening before we see showers and clouds move out by the early morning on Sunday. Overnight lows will get into the mid-30s to low 40s for southwest Georgia and highs by the afternoon on Sunday will not improve much. Sunday will be one of the coldest days during the new week as daytime highs only get into the mid-50s with freezing lows by Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s this is why we have a Freeze Watch from the National Weather Service in effect until as late as 11 AM Monday.

Freezing conditions are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
Freezing conditions are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.(WALB)

We should see an improvement by Monday as highs start to slightly warm up each day from here. Monday night into Tuesday could result in a few areas of frost, but this should be the last night of these cold weather threats this week. We will really be feeling the warmth by Wednesday as temperatures are above normal for this time of year. Highs in the 70s for Wednesday with 80s as soon as Thursday.

Warming up during the late week in SWGA.
Warming up during the late week in SWGA.(WALB)

Right now, the next chance for rain does not enter the forecast until next Friday and Saturday as a new cold front moves into the area. No details on any severe weather currently. However, we cannot rule out the chance of a strong/severe storm. Temperatures look to remain near/above average (Low 70s for highs and lows in the mid-50s) through the end of the month.

Showers and storms return during the late week.
Showers and storms return during the late week.(WALB)

