Dawson non-profit opens space for clothing giveaways

There are 6 rooms in the space. They are separated in sections for men, woman, and children.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in Dawson is taking a big step to address clothing insecurity in Terrell County.

Cynthia Oxford opened a space through her non-profit “Connected at the Root 109.” The location’s sole purpose is to give away clothes to those in need. It is in the old High School Gym in Dawson.

“We have got a whole lot of people coming. So that tells everyone that we really need this,” Joe Brown said. Brown has lived in Dawson all of his life so he’s seen the need.

The name “Connected at the Root 109” has a deeper meaning. It represents the idea that we’re all connected and grow together. The 109 represents October 9th, the date Oxford became an Evangelist.

“It’s something where everyone needs to join together because we’re all connected,” Larry Evans, a lifelong friend of Oxford, said.

Oxford plans to have the location open up every third Saturday of every month. All the items are going to be free. It’s a big space, but the donations take up a large portion of it.

“They blessed, they blessed, they bless with this building. I thought it was going to be one room, but the blessing just got so big so now I have like six rooms with stuff,” Oxford said.

Oxford had been trying to find a way to give back for years. The people closest to her aren’t surprised about this initiative.

“If you need help in any type of way you can find Miss Oxford. She’ll be willing to help you,” Evans said.

“I had the vision when I was a little girl. I always wanted to be the person that gives back to the community. I’ve seen how much people I’ve always wanted to give back. Give them something,” Oxford said.

Oxford said it’s a team effort, not just her. They’ve accepted items as far north as Atlanta and as far south as Tallahassee. The non-profit accepts:

  • Toiletries like deodorant, toothpaste and razors.
  • Articles of clothing like coats, shirts, dresses, dress pants and hats.
  • Footwear like dress shoes, sneakers, high heels and sandals.
  • All sizes and ages are accepted.

If you have any questions or want to be a part of the non-profit, contact Oxford at (229) 886-0005.

