Albany Symphony hosts 6th annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser

The event aims to help with the orchestra’s children’s outreach program. Something organizers say they support all year long.

Staff at the orchestra say fine arts are essential for the youth.

“It’s extremely essential,” General Manager Leeanna Anglin said. “It brings creativity to children. It’s proven that they focus better on their regular academics when they have that outreach to be able to artistically express themselves through painting, or music or whatever.”

Anglin says feedback from children and parents has been tremendous.

“They love it. They really have enjoyed it,” she said. “And we switch things up. Last year (2022), we did Beethoven Lives Upstairs. And it’s all part of a classical kid’s live production. And so this year, we did Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery. And we’re going to continue. They have like six or seven series. So we’re going to continue with them.”

While the orchestra needs funds, they’re always in need of something much more important.

“I think the main thing is we just need people to come support,” Music Director & conductor, Claire Fox Hillard said. “Many people tell us they love what we do, they think we’re important. But they just somehow don’t find the time. I think just showing up and supporting, like a restaurant. Just like a new business. It needs the support of the community actually physically being there.”

