Rain and strong storms return Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful late winter weather continued with sunny skies and milder upper 60s low 70s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, winter’s chill moves out as lows drop into the low 50s. Warmer upper 70s low 80s Friday afternoon as a southerly flow pushes warm moist air across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely through the evening. There’s a Slight-Marginal Risk for a few strong possibly severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Storms weaken through the evening however showers linger Saturday morning. Stubborn clouds hold as a cold front slide east ushering in another batch of colder air. Winter returns for a chilly weekend with highs in the 50s while lows drop into the upper 30s Sunday then colder mid 30s on Monday.

Next week looking drier with only a slight chance of rain as temperatures slowly rise. Highs rise from the low 60s to upper 70s low 80s and lows mid 30s to mid 40s into Thursday.

Warming and wetter before weekend cold snap