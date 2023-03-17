Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police now say that the 18-year-old driver who crashed into Walmart and killed one person intended to drive into the store.

Khalil Pugh, 18, is now facing the following charges stemming from the investigation.

Malice murder

Felony murder

Homicide by vehicle

Three counts of aggravated assault (with intent to murder)

2nd-degree criminal damage to property

Reckless driving

Driving under the influence

Leaving the scene of an accident

Entering automobile

Police allege that Pugh broke into multiple vehicles just before the Walmart crash. The crash killed Florida man Kenneth Kennedy, 68, as well as injured others.

Georgia State Patrol as well as Thomasville police are continuing the investigation.

The Thomasville Police Department is asking all witnesses to this incident that have not been contacted by a detective to call (229) 227-3302.

