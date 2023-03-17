Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police now say that the 18-year-old driver who crashed into Walmart and killed one person intended to drive into the store.
Khalil Pugh, 18, is now facing the following charges stemming from the investigation.
- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Homicide by vehicle
- Three counts of aggravated assault (with intent to murder)
- 2nd-degree criminal damage to property
- Reckless driving
- Driving under the influence
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Entering automobile
Police allege that Pugh broke into multiple vehicles just before the Walmart crash. The crash killed Florida man Kenneth Kennedy, 68, as well as injured others.
Georgia State Patrol as well as Thomasville police are continuing the investigation.
The Thomasville Police Department is asking all witnesses to this incident that have not been contacted by a detective to call (229) 227-3302.
