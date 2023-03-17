Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional

Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and driving without a license.(Thomasville Police Department via WCTV)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police now say that the 18-year-old driver who crashed into Walmart and killed one person intended to drive into the store.

Khalil Pugh, 18, is now facing the following charges stemming from the investigation.

  • Malice murder
  • Felony murder
  • Homicide by vehicle
  • Three counts of aggravated assault (with intent to murder)
  • 2nd-degree criminal damage to property
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving under the influence
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Entering automobile

Police allege that Pugh broke into multiple vehicles just before the Walmart crash. The crash killed Florida man Kenneth Kennedy, 68, as well as injured others.

Georgia State Patrol as well as Thomasville police are continuing the investigation.

The Thomasville Police Department is asking all witnesses to this incident that have not been contacted by a detective to call (229) 227-3302.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the state of banks nationally? WALB sat down with a professor from UGA to learn more....
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights
The suspected driver of the vehicle, Khalil Amarion Pugh, was charged with first degree...
1 killed, 1 charged after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks by July
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes

Latest News

Westover High School received several prestigious awards from the the Georgia Department of...
Dougherty Co. Schools issues statement on Westover High fight
"One of the questions you get is, 'you are from Georgia and you are in peanuts. Do you know...
Jimmy Carter: The peanut industry’s biggest advocate
Photo of the fire seen from the outside the deadly Cordele mobile home fire
Person found dead after Cordele mobile home fire
Walmart sign.
Fatal car crash leaves the Thomasville community shaken